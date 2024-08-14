South Africa: Miss South Africa Redefines What It Means to Be a Queen, Chikunga

Minister in Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has congratulated Mia Le Roux who was recently crowned Miss South Africa 2024.

The 28-year-old Le Roux who was born in Sasolburg, Free State, and raised in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape, was crowned Miss South Africa during a glittering ceremony held at the Sun Bet Arena in Menlyn, Pretoria East, on Saturday night.

Le Roux, who is deaf, became the first Miss South Africa and differently abled finalist in the history of the pageant.

READ | Mia Le Roux wins Miss South Africa

Prior to entering the competition, Le Roux worked full-time as a marketing manager for a start-up company. She is also studying a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing part time at Unisa.

In her congratulatory message, Chikunga said Le Roux's incredible achievement speaks volumes, not just for her beauty and grace, but for her strength, resilience, and determination.

"You have shown the world that true beauty shines from within, and that our differences only make us stronger. You have broken barriers and redefined what it means to be a queen.

"May your reign be filled with joy, pride, and the knowledge that you are a beacon of hope and inspiration to countless others. Wishing you continued success and happiness in all your future endeavours," Chikunga said.

The Minister also noted that her win will assist to carry the baton of hope and trust among young people.

"We also wish to encourage Le Roux to become an ambassador to address the rights of persons with disabilities, while also assisting with dismantling social, psychological, and structural barriers, which remain major challenges for people with disabilities," Chikunga said.