Ethiopia, Somalia Poised for Third Round After Latest Talks in Ankara End Without Results

Addis Abeba — The second round of talks facilitated by Türkiye aimed at easing tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia has concluded without an outcome. The meeting kicked off yesterday in Ankara, the capital.

Confirming the conclusion of the meeting without results and indicating the third round, Somalia's Foreign Minister Ahmed Fiqi posted on X, "The third round of talks has been scheduled to take place" in Türkiye. Somalia's position remains firm, he said. Echoing a similar message, Hussein Sheikh-Ali, the National Security Adviser of Somalia, also posted on X: "Together, we continue to safeguard our sovereignty."

As of the writing of this news, the Ethiopian government has not released an official statement, while a joint statement by the Turkish government is expected to be issued soon.

This week's meeting was initially scheduled for September but got fast-tracked to this week following the visit to Addis Abeba by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and subsequent conversations with officials from the Somalia side.

Ahead of the talks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held separate phone talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on 10 August 2024.

The Office of the Ethiopian Prime Minister reported, "PM Abiy expressed appreciation for President Erdogan's support in facilitating a resolution to the misunderstanding between Ethiopia and Somalia." It added, "He emphasized the importance of providing Ethiopia, a nation of 120 million people, with access to the sea in a mutually agreeable manner."

Erdogan's office also commented on the call between Erdogan and Abiy. President Erdogan stated, "Steps to be taken by Ethiopia that would eliminate Somalia's concerns regarding its unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity will facilitate the process."

In a separate call, President Erdogan spoke with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The Turkish Presidency reported, "President Erdoğan voiced his expectations for concrete results in the second round of negotiations to be held in Türkiye for the establishment of reconciliation between the two countries."

Foreign ministers of the two countries "will attempt to reach a compromise by taking into account the needs and concerns of their respective countries," diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency.

Citing its sources the news portal said the delegations were not meeting face-to-face at the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Instead, Turkish officials are holding separate meetings with each side, aiming to establish a common framework for reconciliation in what they describe as a "long process."

The first round meeting on 01 July 2024 also ended without a breakthrough, despite being described by a joint statement as involving "candid and forward-looking exchanges concerning their differences, with Türkiye acting as a mediator."

Tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia have been high following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 01 January, 2024. The agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland aims to grant Ethiopia a 20-kilometer naval base lease for 50 years in exchange for diplomatic recognition.