Namibia: Assistance Needed to Trace Missing Walvis Woman

13 August 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The police at Walvis Bay are seeking public assistance to trace Anne-Marie Nakapala (20) who went missing on Saturday.

Nakapala left her home at Kuisebmond at around 15h00.

She allegedly went to a salon and never returned.

According to senior inspector Judith Shomongula from the Erongo police, it is alleged that she was last seen by a witness at Independence Beach the following day in the morning hours.

She was wearing a multi-coloured skirt, blue jersey and brown leather shoes.

Anyone with information, or Nakapala herself, is requested to contact the police at 081 211 9979 or 081 724 8668, or to report to the nearest police station.

Police investigations continue.

Read the original article on Namibian.

