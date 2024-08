Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, held Tuesday, in Algiers, expanded talks with the delegation of the Republic of Niger, led by Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine.

The meeting was attended by the chief of staff of the People's National Army, General Saïd Chanegriha, the minister of foreign Affairs and National community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, the chief of staff of the presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem, and members of the government.