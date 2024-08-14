Rwanda: Kagame Reappoints Ngirente Prime Minister

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, August 13 reappointed Edouard Ngirente Prime Minister.

Ngirente, 51, was first appointed to the position in August 2017 when he became the sixth Prime Minister since post Genocide Rwanda.

Prior to his 2017 appointment as Prime Minister, Ngirente was working with the World Bank Group in Washington D.C.

He joined the World Bank six years earlier as an Advisor to the Executive Director in charge of 20 African countries. He was promoted to senior advisor in 2017.

Before joining the World Bank, he worked in a couple of senior positions with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

Ngirente holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics from the Catholic University of Louvain (UCL) in Belgium.

He also has two post-graduate degrees. One in Financial Risk Management from Facultés Universitaires Saint-Louis of Brussels and another in Agriculture Economics from UCL. He completed his undergraduate at the National University of Rwanda (now University of Rwanda) where he later worked as a faculty member.

Ngirente was born in Gakenke District, Northern Province.

The Office of the Prime Minister has the general responsibility of coordinating government action and monitoring the implementation of Government policies and programmes. Specifically, the Office of the Prime Minister is responsible for coordinating the national policies and development programmes, monitoring and evaluating the implementation of national policies and programs; as well as overseeing the functioning of Government's institutions