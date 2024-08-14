Rwanda: Former Finance Minister Ndagijimana Appointed Bk Group CEO

The Bank of Kigali (BK) Group appointed former Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana, as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), according to a statement it issued on August 13.

"Following the resignation of Beata Habyarimana, BK Group Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Uzziel Ndagijimana as the Chief Executive Officer of BK Group Plc effective 14th August 2024," the statement reads in part.

According to the statement, the appointment was made following the resolution of BK Group Board of Directors dated August 13, pending all regulatory approvals.

"We are delighted to have appointed Dr Uzziel Ndagijimana as Chief Executive Officer of BK Group Plc. His leadership and vast experience in the economic and financial sectors will be instrumental in driving BK Group's strategy and future growth ambitions," said Jean Philippe Prosper, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of BK Group.

Ndagijimana will work closely with the CEOs of the Group's five subsidiaries: CEO of Bank of Kigali, CEO of BK General Insurance, CEO of BK Capital, CEO of BK TecHouse, and the Executive Secretary of BK Foundation.

Ndagijimana is an economist with a recognised financial professional background. He brings a good and deep understanding of the financial sector, according to the statement. Previously, he served as Minister of Finance and Economic Planning - a position he held from April 2018 to June 2024, when Yusuf Murangwa was appointed to replace him.

BK Group counts five subsidiaries: Bank of Kigali which provides corporate and retail banking services; BK TecHouse's whose task is to drive digital innovation through providing connectivity solutions, software and analytics products; BK General Insurance which offers insurance packages including motor, fire, transport and money insurance; BK Capital that offers advisory and investment services; and BK Foundation, a firm meant to support - through grants - the development of the Rwandan society under three components: education, innovation, and environmental conservation.

BK Group's total assets rose from Rwf287.9 billion in 2011 to Rwf2.2 trillion (about $1.7 billion) as of March 31, according to data from the Group.