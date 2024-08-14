Rwanda: Inside Major Projects Set to Reduce Reliance On Wood Fuel in Rwanda

More than 150 exhibitors from the renewable and clean energy, transmission and distribution, energy consumption and management, back-up generators and critical power, and smart solutions industries will take part in the Africa Energy Expo (AEE), from November 4 to 6, 2024 at the Kigali Convention Centre, Rwanda.

The exhibitors including those from Rwanda will showcase products and solutions aimed at transforming the African energy landscape.

In a statement ahead of the expo, the Minister of Infrastructure, Jimmy Gasore, said that hosting the Africa Energy Expo highlights Rwanda's strategic position as a hub for fostering meaningful dialogue and driving actionable outcomes in energy sustainability.

"It reflects our dedication to building strong regional partnerships and pioneering solutions that transcend borders. We are excited for the launch of this event, as we expect it to catalyse transformative discussions, spur investment in renewable energy projects, and accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies across Africa.

Together, we aim to chart a path toward a more resilient and inclusive energy landscape that will benefit generations to come," he said.

Rwanda is targeting universal access to clean cooking by 2030, in order to solve deforestation, carbon emissions and indoor air pollution deaths caused by the use of charcoal and wood for cooking, which is still prevalent in Rwandan homes today.

Cleaning cooking solutions are among those to be showcased.

Below are major projects that will aid Rwanda in reducing reliance on wood fuel for cooking.

$530 million cooking gas factory project

Jean Bosco Mugiraneza, the Directorate General for Energy in the Ministry of Infrastructure said that the government has been in negotiations with investors to fast-track the construction of a $530 million plant to produce compressed natural gas for cooking, vehicles and industries from Lake Kivu methane gas.

The project was launched in 2022 with expectation to be complete within two years in Karongi district.

"We have been negotiating with investors to help fix the funding gap. We have been mobilizing finance for the project. The project continues. We have entered into agreement with an investor. We hope the project execution will be at a good percentage within two or three years," he said ahead of Africa Energy Expo.

The project is expected to produce 40 MMSCFD (million standard cubic feet per day) which is equivalent to 990,000 cubic metres per day.

The compressed natural gas will replace other fuels on the market such as; gasoline, diesel fuel, peat, coal, wood and LPG. Of this quantity, between 35 percent and 40 percent will be cooking gas.

According to estimates from the Ministry of Infrastructure, the demand for LPG was set to rise to more than 240,000 tonnes by 2024 from 10,000 tonnes in 2017.

"The compressed natural gas from Lake Kivu is needed because we have been importing cooking gas," Mugiraneza said.

Rwf38 billion project to establish cooking gas storage facilities

Rwanda is investing approximately Rwf38 billion in a project to establish Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage facilities.

The project is being implemented by the private sector in partnership with the government to set up cooking gas storage facilities in Rusororo, Gasabo District.

The facilities will have the capacity to store 17.1 million litres of LPG which are equivalent to 8.5 million kilogrammes (or 8,500 tonnes--which is more than double the current LPG demand in the country.) The project is expected to be completed by mid-2025.

According to the Fifth Rwanda Population and Housing Census 2022 by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, the main sources of energy for cooking used by the private households in the country are firewood (76 per cent) and charcoal (17 per cent), and gas (5 per cent).

15 million Euros to subsidize clean cooking technologies

The government has urged residents to embrace subsidized clean cooking technologies.

These innovative solutions aim to alleviate pressure on forests throughout the country.

The initiative to subsidize improved cookstoves is projected to cost 15 million Euros (Rwf20 billion). This subsidy aims to enhance the accessibility of clean cooking technologies by reducing system prices, particularly for the lowest income segments of Rwanda's population.

Funded in part by the World Bank's Clean Cooking Fund, this subsidy will benefit approximately over 2 million people in 500,000 households by 2026, providing them with access to clean cooking technologies.

The Ministry of Environment estimates that an investment of $1.37 billion by 2030 is required to achieve the government's target of reducing charcoal use from 79 percent to 42 percent of the population.

Rwanda pilots cooking gas in schools

A pilot scheme has been rolled out to promote use of cooking gas in Rwandan schools as part of broader efforts to check deforestation and spur clean energy adoption.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), is currently being tested in 20 schools located in the Southern province of the country.

The cost of implementing the pilot project, which involves using liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for bulk cooking in the selected schools, amounts to Rwf323.9 million.

The successful implementation of the pilot project is expected to save approximately 263,000 hectares of degraded forests.

$25 million to promote Bioethanol Cooking Fuel

In 2022, Rwanda signed an agreement with KOKO to establish a $25 million renewable cooking (bioethanol) fuel utility.

Network of Bioethanol Cooking Fuel ATMs will enable convenient access to ultra-clean cooking fuel for all Rwandan homes, replacing deforestation-based charcoal