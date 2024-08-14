Zimbabwe: Kingdom World Tour Concert a Huge Success

The Kingdom World Tour, which featured Maverick City, Kirk Franklin and Tim Godfrey among other international gospel acts, was finally staged in Harare and lived up to its billing.

The group, which has been touring the world together with gospel heavyweight Franklin, arrived in Harare early Monday morning ahead of the show the same night.

The three acts for the Kingdom World Tour jetted into the country separately though they performed as one harmonious ensemble.

The concert, held at Glamis Arena, saw local acts such as Vocal Ex, Ezekiel Paul and Covenant Praise among others warming the stage for the American musicians.

It was a breathtaking spectacle, seeing all three US-based acts sharing the stage, blending their songs into a carefully crafted medley at the Glamis Arena in Harare.

Indeed, Monday night marked Harare's turn in the Kingdom World Tour, which spans eight African cities, and saw Franklin's return to Zimbabwe after 13 years.

Despite initial challenges, including the withdrawal of some local acts like Tembalami, Unveiled, Annatoria and Takesure Zamar, and negative social media coverage, fans showed up in their droves, filling the venue.

The event began in the afternoon with a "Meet and Greet" session for VVIP ticket holders, offering them the chance to take photos, converse, and have autographs from international guests.

Singer Ezekiel Paul opened the concert, setting a worshipful atmosphere that moved many to prayer, heightening their anticipation for an evening of spiritual connection.

The New Life Covenant Church choir, aptly named Covenant Praise, followed with an energetic performance and stunning harmonies that kept the crowd on their feet.

A few weeks earlier, the concert organisers, GEC, had sought suggestions for local talent to add to the line-up.

Vocal EX, one of the most requested acts on social media, did not disappoint.

The Bulawayo-based group delivered a flawless performance.

Dressed in black and white, Vocal EX thrilled the audience with a medley of classics, including 'Denga raBaba' and 'Tariro yenyu,' leaving the crowd in awe.

As the stage was set for the main acts, Star FM presenter Miss V Candy, who expertly hosted the show, passed the baton to her co-host, Metro FM's Rorisang Thandekiso from South Africa.

Before the main acts took to the stage, Bishop Tudor Bismark blessed the event with a prayer, and Rorisang led the audience in praying for Zimbabwe and its economy to continue prospering.

Maverick City, led by Chandler Moore, Todd Galberth, and Naomi Raine, along with Franklin and Nigerian star Tim Godfrey, made their grand entrance to a deafening roar from the crowd.

The group led the audience in powerful praise and worship, as the entire stadium raised their hands in unison, lost in prayer.

Naomi Raine captivated the audience with her heartfelt performance of 'The Story I Tell,' as the large screens displayed many in the crowd with tears streaming down their cheeks, deep in prayer.

Hits like 'Promises,' 'Jireh,' 'Firm Foundation,' 'Bless Me,' and 'He Won't Fail' resonated deeply with the crowd, moving them in different ways.

Franklin, affectionately referred to as 'Uncle Kirk' due to his pioneering role in urban contemporary gospel, took the audience on a nostalgic journey with classics like 'My Life Is in Your Hands,' 'Imagine Me,' 'I Smile,' and 'Hosanna Forever.'

Godfrey was equally impressive, delivering his hits 'Very Big God,' 'Onaga,' and the chart-topping 'Nara,' a collaboration with American singer and Pastor Travis Greene. He also showcased his versatility with a rendition of 'Wahamba Nathi.'

The evening concluded with a serene atmosphere as Maverick City, Franklin, and their backing vocalists sat on stage, with Kirk and Chandler Moore taking turns on the keyboard.

United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean artiste Annatoria, who earlier pulled out of the concert, made a surprise appearance on the stage where she greeted the people and gave a teaser performance'of the classic, "Mwari muri Zuva Rangu", to thunderous applause.

Annatoria recorded the remix of Maverick City Music's 'In the Room' Afrobeat version and many fans were looking forward to her performance.

She was seated in the VVIP section together with her mother.

Maverick City shared their enthusiasm for experiencing more of Harare, promising to indulge in local dishes, having already been impressed by the country's flavourful oxtail.