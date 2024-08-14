Zimbabwe: Two Killed, 35 Injured in Horror Seke Road Crash

TWO people were killed on the spot while 35 others were seriously injured in a head on collision involving two commuter omnibuses at the intersection of Seke and St Patrick's roads in Harare yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson Commission Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

"I can confirm that two people died on the spot," he said.

A Hatfield resident Mr Nobert Chiwetu, who resides 200 metres away from the accident scene, said there is a need to install traffic lights at the intersection of St Patrick's and Seke Roads to control traffic.

"On Friday evening we witnessed another accident at the same area, with a number of people injured, so there is a need to install traffic lights to reduce speed and avoid loss of life," said Mr Chiwetu.

Another Hatfield resident Mr Talkmore Zimbudzi weighed in, saying motorists must be cautious.

"Life is so precious; we cannot continue to lose innocent lives due to negligence. Let's be responsible drivers," said Mr Zimbudzi.

A photographer with The Herald, who was part of the news crew that had rushed to cover the accident, was badly beaten by some overzealous police officers for discharging his duties.

Some eyewitnesses said the accident was caused by a police officer who was driving one of the commuter omnibuses which encroached into the wrong lane resulting in a head-on collision.

"One of the commuter omnibuses involved in the head-on collision was being driven by a police officer," said a Hatfield resident.

Mr Tafadzwa Jacobs, a transporter along Seke Road, said there is a need to put speed humps on the road to reduce speeding.

"Speed is the primary factor in most vehicle accidents along Seke road, hence the need put speed humps" he said.

Most accidents recorded during the Heroes and Defence Forces Day holidays were attributed to speeding, inattention, misjudgement, overtaking errors and failure to observe road rules and regulations by drivers.