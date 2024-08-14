Ethiopia Extends Gratitude to Türkiye for Hosting 2nd Round of Ethiopia-Somalia Talks

14 August 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Foreign Ministry of Ethiopia extended its deep gratitude to the Government of the sisterly Republic of Türkiye, particularly President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan, for his initiative to bring the two neighborly countries, Ethiopia and Somalia, to find amicable solution to recent differences.

Foreign Ministry of Ethiopia said in a statement that the Government of Ethiopia is also thankful to Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, for visiting Ethiopia where he had meeting with Prime Minister

Abiy Ahmed.

The Foreign Minister's efforts demonstrates the exemplary manner in which the Republic of Tükiye has taken its role of facilitating the talks between Ethiopia and Somalia.

Ethiopia is confident that Türkiye now appreciates the importance Ethiopia attaches to this facilitation and Ethiopia's legitimate interest and the peaceful manner in which it seeks to secure dependable access to and from the sea.

Ethiopia has endeavored to de-escalate tensions and restore normal relations in the region, it added.

"The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia looks forward to have continued engagement that will ultimately help resolve current differences and restore normal relations. Ethiopia is indeed cognizant that great things could be decided through continuous engagement. Therefore, it is incumbent upon the parties to stay positively engaged and look ahead beyond the current situation."

Ethiopia looks forward for a more fruitful upcoming third round of talks with Somalia,the Ministry affirmed.

