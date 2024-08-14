South Africa: Five Months After Police Van Drove Into Woman, Breaking Her Pelvis, SAPS Probe Is Still Incomplete

13 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Mary-Anne Gontsana

Nolwazi Tokhwe says her life has changed dramatically, while the officer who drove into her has seemingly not faced any sanction.

Five months after a Cape Town woman was knocked down by a police van, SAPS says it is still investigating the case. Meanwhile Nolwazi Tokhwe says she has lost her job and her life has dramatically worsened.

Tokhwe was walking from her home in Capricorn to fetch younger relatives from a busy street party in Berg Street in March. When she arrived, she found a chaotic scene with youngsters scrambling as police tried to disperse them.

Tokhwe says she was about to cross the road in the dark when a police van came speeding "out of nowhere", knocked her over and apparently drove over her right arm. Witnesses told GroundUp that the officer, who is known to Tokhwe, did not stop to help or to check on her condition.

She sustained a broken pelvis and a fractured spine.

Since the incident, Tokhwe says her life has been miserable.

She has been dismissed from her job at a call centre.

Unbearable pain

"I was dismissed in July mainly because I was not coping at work due to physical pain on my...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
