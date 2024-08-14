Sudan: US-Sponsored Peace Talks for Sudan Begin in Geneva

Geneva — US-sponsored peace talks begin in Geneva on Wednesday in a process to end hostilities in Sudan, one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises but they seem likely to start without the presence of the warring parties.

James Elder, spokesperson for UNICEF, the UN Children’s Agency, said at a UN press conference on Tuesday that thousands of children have been killed or injured in Sudan’s war that began in April last year.

“Five million children have been forced to flee their homes – a staggering average of 10,000 girls and boys displaced every single day – making Sudan the world's largest child displacement crisis,” said Elder.

“Sexual violence and recruitment are increasing. And the situation is even worse where an ongoing humanitarian presence remains denied.”

The US special envoy for Sudan, Tom Perriello, had told journalists the preceding day in Geneva ahead of the scheduled talks, “We have had preliminary engagements with RSF (one side in the conflict).

“We have had extensive engagements with SAF. But they have not yet given us an affirmation, which would be necessary today for moving forward.”

The RSF is the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the SAF is the Sudanese Armed Forces, the two sides that have been locked in a war with each other since April 2023.

“We will move forward with our international partners to reach an action plan, a concrete action plan about how we can advance to a cessation of violence and have full humanitarian access, and a monitoring enforcement mechanism. These are long past due,” Perriello said.

“We could do more together if SAF commits to arriving with a delegation that can make decisions.”

The US envoy said it would be preferable to mediate with the parties.

“The RSF is not here as far as I know. But they have committed to participating if there is a commitment from SAF. We are continuing to keep those options open,” said Perriello.

This first round of peace talks is expected to last up to 10 days.

Perriello said that he hoped to have "at least some in-person conversations, which is by far the best opportunity to make progress".