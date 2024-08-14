Rwanda: Ngirente Accepts Reappointment As Prime Minister

Following his reappointment as Prime Minister of Rwanda, on Tuesday , August 13, Edouard Ngerente has thanked President Paul Kagame and reaffirmed his commitment to serve the country.

"Deeply humbled and honored to be reappointed as Prime Minister," Ngirente said in post on X on Wednesday.

"Thank you Your Excellency @PaulKagame for this immense privilege. I commit to continue serving our Country under your leadership and anticipate our journey to elevate Rwanda to even greater heights."

Ngirente, 51, who first became Prime Minister in August 2017, was reappointed one day after President Kagame was sworn in for a five-year term on Sunday.

The agricultural economist is Rwanda's 11th Prime Minister after the 1962 Independence and the sixth after 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Following the appointment of the Prime Minister, President Kagame has 15 days to appoint members of the Cabinet, according to the Constitution.

The President appoints Ministers, Ministers of State and other Cabinet members after consultation with the Prime Minister.

Who is Ngirente?

Ngirente was born in Gakenke District, Northern Province, in 1973.

Prior to his appointment in 2017, Ngirente worked with the World Bank Group in Washington, DC.

He had joined the World Bank six years earlier as an advisor to the Executive Director in charge of 20 African countries, before being promoted to senior advisor in 2017.

Prior to joining the World Bank, he had served in senior positions in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

Ngirente holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics from the Catholic University of Louvain (UCL) in Belgium.

He also holds two post-graduate degrees, one in Financial Risk Management from Facultés Universitaires Saint-Louis of Brussels and another in Agriculture Economics from UCL.

He completed his undergraduate studies at the National University of Rwanda (now University of Rwanda), where he later became a faculty member.