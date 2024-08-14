Malawi: DPP Mulanje Central Shadow MP Rhoda Gadama Misomali Earns Praise for Donating Lifesaving Boat

The communities of Mamela and Milonde Villages under Traditional Authority (TA) Mabuka in Mulanje district are still abuzz with gratitude weeks after Rhoda Gadama Misomali, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspiring Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central, donated a vital boat to facilitate movement between the two villages.

The boat, which was constructed by locals with funding from Gadama Misomali, has been described as a "life-saving", providing a crucial transportation link across the Luchenya River.

James Potiphar, a resident of Mamela Village, praised the boat, saying, "With this boat, I am able to transport my Nandolo (Pigeon Peas) to nearby villages to sell.

"This has increased my income and improved my family's livelihood," he said

Selena Jokala, another beneficiary from Milonde Village, added, "The boat has made it easier for us to access healthcare services and others. We no longer have to worry about crossing the river, which was a major challenge before."

Gadama-Misomali, who was raised and educated in Mulanje Central, expressed her deep connection to the community, saying, "I know Mulanje Central like the back of my hand. I know what was there then, and what is there now.

"I am a modern person, and I want to improve the lives of our people."

She emphasized her commitment to transforming the constituency into a modern and excellent one, stating, "I am committed to turning Mulanje Central into a modern and excellent constituency, where everyone can thrive."

The DPP aspirant's pro-poor development agenda has resonated with constituents, who see her as a leader who understands their struggles and aspirations.

Her campaign promises to focus on the needs of vulnerable groups, including women, youth, and the elderly, have earned her widespread support.

Malawi is set to hold tripartite elections next year, where voters will elect Members of Parliament, ward councilors, and the President.