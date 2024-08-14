Ethiopia: President Sahlework Hand Over Recognition, Prize to Olympians

Addis Ababa, — President Sahlework Zewde handed over recognition and prizes to the national delegation of Olympians who participated in the 33rd World Olympics in Paris, France.

During the program held at the National Palace, President Sahlework emphasized that Ethiopia and Ethiopians are known for the outstanding achievements in athletics for long.

The concerted effort of all the athletes and coaches is commendable, Sahlework said, and emphasized that Ethiopia's rank in the Paris Olympic is not as expected and needs to be addressed.

Marathon gold medal winner, Tamrat Tolla was awarded national gold Medal of Honor and 7 million Birr while Tigist Assefa, Tsige Duguma, and Berihu Aregawi were awarded 4 million Birr each.

Ethiopia finished at the rank of 47th in the Paris Olympic by securing 4 medals of which 1 gold, 3 silver.