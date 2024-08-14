Ethiopia: President Sahlework Hand Over Recognition, Prize to Olympians

14 August 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — President Sahlework Zewde handed over recognition and prizes to the national delegation of Olympians who participated in the 33rd World Olympics in Paris, France.

During the program held at the National Palace, President Sahlework emphasized that Ethiopia and Ethiopians are known for the outstanding achievements in athletics for long.

The concerted effort of all the athletes and coaches is commendable, Sahlework said, and emphasized that Ethiopia's rank in the Paris Olympic is not as expected and needs to be addressed.

Marathon gold medal winner, Tamrat Tolla was awarded national gold Medal of Honor and 7 million Birr while Tigist Assefa, Tsige Duguma, and Berihu Aregawi were awarded 4 million Birr each.

Ethiopia finished at the rank of 47th in the Paris Olympic by securing 4 medals of which 1 gold, 3 silver.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.