South Africa: Missing Two Girls Found Unharmed

The Parkweg police wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the community for their invaluable assistance in locating the two missing children from a school in Bloemfontein earlier this week. Thanks to the swift and collaborative efforts of our dedicated officers and the vigilant members of the public, we are pleased to announce that all the children have been safely found in Jacobsdal on a farm this morning.

The 16-year-old Alicia Jacobs and 15-year-old Bernice Bosch were reported missing on 2 August 2024 after they disappeared from a school in Bloemfontein.

Police worked around the clock to follow up on information and this morning detectives from Jacobsdal followed information that they were hiding on a farm in the district. They went to the farm and found the girls unharmed. They will be brought back to the school in Bloemfontein.