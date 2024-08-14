South Africa: Missing Two Girls Found Unharmed

14 August 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)

The Parkweg police wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the community for their invaluable assistance in locating the two missing children from a school in Bloemfontein earlier this week. Thanks to the swift and collaborative efforts of our dedicated officers and the vigilant members of the public, we are pleased to announce that all the children have been safely found in Jacobsdal on a farm this morning.

The 16-year-old Alicia Jacobs and 15-year-old Bernice Bosch were reported missing on 2 August 2024 after they disappeared from a school in Bloemfontein.

Police worked around the clock to follow up on information and this morning detectives from Jacobsdal followed information that they were hiding on a farm in the district. They went to the farm and found the girls unharmed. They will be brought back to the school in Bloemfontein.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.