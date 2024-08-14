Algeria: Dean of Al-Sabah Family Passes Away - President Tebboune Extends Condolences to Emir of Kuwait

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Tuesday sent a condolence message to the Emir of the brotherly State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, following the death of the dean of Al-Sabah Family, Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

"Your Highness and dear brother, it was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of the dean of Al-Sabah Family, Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah after a rich career in the service of the brotherly State of Kuwait," the condolence message said.

"In this painful ordeal, I offer to your Highness and, through you, to all Al-Sabah family, my sincere condolences, assuring you of our sympathy and compassion, and praying to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased His holy mercy and welcome him in His vast paradise, and to grant you, and your family, patience and comfort and to protect you from any misfortune," the president of the Republic said in his message.

"Reiterating my sincere condolences, Your Highness and dear brother, please accept the expression of my most respectful feelings," the president of the Republic added.