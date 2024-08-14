Tunisia: A Group of Women Workers Speak to President of the Republic About Their Daily Struggles

Tunis — A group of female agricultural workers spoke to President Kais Saïed during his visit on Tuesday to the areas of Labiadh, Ouled Akil, Jelma, a farm in El Charaa, Cebbala delegation, Sidi Bouzid, Bir Amama in Bir Lahfay and the entrance to Kairouan about their daily suffering due to working and transport conditions.

"The situation has not changed despite promises to provide decent transport and decent wages," they stressed.

The workers also complained about the frequent water cuts and the negligence of the local authorities, which exacerbate their difficult living conditions to the point that some of them are forced to withdraw their children from school.

In this regard, Kais Saied said that they have the right to travel in safe conditions, stressing that the text of the constitution must be translated into reality and that the state must play its social role.

"You work with dignity and women should enjoy their rights in all fields," he told them, promising to find solutions to all the issues they raised.

In a related context, the workers also complained about the poor health services.

The President of the Republic said that the health sector was being undermined everywhere.

The President also met several citizens who complained about the difficult social conditions they were living in following the closure of a factory where they worked and the failure to pay them financial compensation, despite rulings in their favour, and said that "we would work to revise the Labour Code."

The Presidency of the Republic issued a statement on Tuesday on the visit by the Head of State to several areas of Sidi Bouzid and Kairouan on the occasion of National Women's Day and the 68th anniversary of the Personal Status Code.