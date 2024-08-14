Uganda: Court Pauses MPs Corruption Trial Over Akamba's Human Rights Appeal

MPs corruption trial paused over Akamba's rights violation claims

This was after Akamba's lawyer Jude Byamukama asked court to attend to his client's human rights violations application in which he contests his rearrest on 14th June 2024 and therefore want court halt his trial claiming it is illegal.

This angered the state who were ready to proceed with cross examining the first witness in this matter who is the chairperson of the UHRC Mariam Wangadya, after defense reviewed the videos and audios incriminating the accused in this matter.

The MPs are charged with corruption related charges in which they allegedly asked for a kick back of 20% of the UHRC budget, to pass it in the Parliamentary budget committe