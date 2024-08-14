Uganda: Kiteezi Landfill Disaster - a Preventable Tragedy Caused By Negligence and Inaction

The tragic collapse of the Kiteezi landfill last Saturday, which buried and killed an untold number of children and adults, was not an act of God, but a preventable disaster caused by years of negligence, corruption and inaction by government authorities.

This disaster had been waiting to happen, and the responsibility lies squarely with the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and other officials who failed to address the dangerous conditions at the Kiteezi site.

The Kiteezi landfill has been in operation since 1996, long past its intended closure in 2015. For years, warnings were raised about the hazardous state of the landfill, with mountains of waste towering dangerously high.

Yet the KCCA did nothing, even after acquiring alternative land in Mukono district to construct a new, better-managed waste facility. This project, however, never materialized, leaving the Kiteezi site as the only option for Kampala's ever-growing piles of trash.

The loss of innocent lives, including many children, in this disaster is a heartbreaking tragedy that could have been averted. It is an indictment of the KCCA's failure to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of its citizens. Instead of taking proactive steps to address the growing crisis at Kiteezi, the authorities have played a shameful game of "blame and threaten," rather than taking responsibility for their own negligence.

This disaster is painfully reminiscent of the repeated landslides in Bududa, where lives have been lost due to lack of effective disaster prevention and management. Uganda has also failed to attract investors to turn waste into energy, a practice common in many other countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Kiteezi tragedy is a stark reminder that the lives of Ugandan citizens do not seem to matter to those in power. It is time for the KCCA and other responsible authorities to stop the finger-pointing and take immediate, decisive action. First and foremost, they must provide comprehensive support and aid to the victims and their families, who are now left to pick up the pieces of this devastating loss.

Secondly, the KCCA must accelerate the construction of the Mukono waste management facility, ensuring that it is properly designed, funded, and implemented to prevent such disasters from occurring again. Strict oversight and accountability measures must be put in place to ensure that the project is not derailed by corruption or mismanagement.

Additionally, the government must invest in comprehensive waste management strategies, including recycling, composting and energy-from- waste initiatives, to reduce the reliance on landfills and create a more sustainable system. Attracting private sector investment and expertise in these areas should be a top priority.

The Kiteezi landfill disaster is a tragic reminder that the safety and wellbeing of Ugandan citizens must be the top priority for those in power. No more lives should be lost due to negligence, corruption and inaction. It is time for the KCCA and the government to take responsibility, act swiftly, and implement lasting solutions to prevent such preventable tragedies from occurring in the future.