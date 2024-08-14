Uganda: Lord Mayor Lukwago Brokers Agreement On Nkumba Dumping in Entebbe

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Entebbe leaders have finally agreed to dump garbage at nkumba dumping site, Katabi town council in Entebbe after back lash from the community.

This was after Area leaders Yesterday, stopped further dumping of garbage in Nkumba, citing lack of space and poor communication from KCCA after Kiteezi catastrophe.

Today ,the Lord Mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago stepped in Entebbe to harmonize with the area leaders .

Lukwago accompanied by his Deputy mayor Doreen Nyanjula among other officials were welcomed at Katabi town council before joining an indoor meeting with katabi town council where journalists were not allowed.

Immediately after the meeting the the Chairperson LC111 Katabi town council, Ronald Kalema told journalists the resolutions from the meeting including conditions that that KCCA should follow after the agreement to continue dumping garbage in nkumba for a minimum of one one.

Resolutions

KCCA has been tasked to use kasenyi road leaving Nkumba main road due road safety reasons.

The Lord Mayor was directed to deploy more tractors to clear rubbish at nkumba.

KCCA to provide Water bousers along kasenyi road to prevent dust.

Later, Lord Mayor also apologized to the area leaders and the community for complying with authority

Later, the convoy of the Lord mayor headed to Nkumba dumping site to inspect the area through designated dusty kasenyi road

Upon the arrival, Lukwago said tomorrow KCCA officials will hold an executive meeting to discuss the way forward.

"Our engineers starting tomorrow, they will be on ground to access what needs to be done. We thank area leaders for allowing us to use the place even if we have given one but the KCCA's executive will sit to determine further engagements" Lukwago added.

The dumping site which sits on 14 acres is located along the shores of Lake Victoria which has also threatened the residents over hazardous issues.