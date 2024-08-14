Uganda: Report Foretold KCCA Ed of Looming Kiteezi Landfill Disaster

A report from the Directorate of Public Health and Environment (DPHE) at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) reveals that issues at Kiteezi landfill began on June 28, 2024.

Significant cracks and waste slides were observed in the north-eastern section of the site, blocking the main drainage channel and causing leachate to flood nearby areas, including a neighborhood farm.

Dr. Daniel Ayen Okello, Director of Public Health and Environment at KCCA, noted that the Kiteezi Landfill, a critical waste disposal site for Kampala, is facing severe operational challenges.

The landfill, which has been operating beyond its capacity, has developed hazardous conditions threatening both waste management efficiency and community safety.

"Recent observations have revealed critical cracks and significant waste movement.These issues are compromising the landfill's stability and could potentially lead to severe environmental and health risks,"stated the report.

Dr. Okello further outlined the potential consequences if immediate interventions are not undertaken, including possible waste slides or a complete landfill collapse, which could result in loss of life and substantial property damage

Additionally, halted waste dumping operations might lead to public health hazards and potential protests.

"If the current situation persists, we face serious risks, including litigation for damages and halted waste operations, which could trigger public unrest," warned Okello.

"Moreover, illegal dumping may increase, creating further environmental and financial challenges,"he added.

Dr. Okello called for urgent action and resource mobilization to address these pressing issues.

"Immediate support and resource mobilization are crucial to prevent a worsening of the situation," he emphasized.

"Without prompt action, the landfill's instability could escalate, posing significant risks to both human safety and the environment."

The situation remains critical as efforts continue to resolve the operational challenges and restore stability to the Kiteezi Landfill.

The collapse, which occurred in Nangabo sub-county, Kampala District, resulted in over 20 confirmed deaths, with several individuals still missing.

Following heavy rainfall, the Kiteezi garbage landfill collapsed and buried an unascertained number of households. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.