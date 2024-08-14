Zimbabwe: Churches in Peace Call Ahead of Summit

Trust Freddy — Herald Correspondent

The Council of Churches in Africa, an Apostolic grouping, has thrown its collective weight behind the Government's call for peace, urging all people to shun violence and promote harmony and stability during and beyond the upcoming SADC Summit.

Zimbabwe is set to host the regional Summit from August 17 to 18 at the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

Speaking at a gathering of Apostolic churches in Budiriro on Sunday, leader of the Council for Churches in Africa Dr Rocky Moyo, pledged continued support for President Mnangagwa.

"We are here to pray for peace before the SADC meeting and during and after.

"We encourage all Zimbabweans to stay peaceful and continue with the peace as we host the SADC meeting," he said.

Dr Moyo emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, saying: "We need to prove to Africa that we are a peaceful nation.

"We need to prove to the world that we are a peaceful nation."

In his capacity as regional leader, Dr Moyo said he planned tours to several SADC member States, conveying the positive developments surrounding Zimbabwe's assumption of the chairmanship to their members dotted across the region.

Other church leaders, including Madzibaba Felix Marizani and Madzimai Pinky Machowa, echoed Dr Moyo's sentiments, urging all citizens to maintain peace during the SADC Summit.

Madzibaba Marizani said: "We are very grateful to the Government of Zimbabwe. The Second Republic is championed by our President, and the Government has done a lot. We are now worshipping in peace; we are worshipping freely with allocated land for worship; and we are also gathered here as a way of commemorating the divine commission of the Holy Spirit on our leader."

During the build-up to the SADC Summit, Madzimai Machowa urged everyone to be exemplary to the foreign guests, showing that Zimbabwe is a peace-loving nation.

"As women, we want the SADC (Summit) to go ahead without any disturbances, we do not want anything bad to happen which may end up tarnishing the image of our country, and we want all countries to know that we are a peaceful nation, a developed nation with an abundance of resources."

Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe assured members of the public that the Government shall maintain peace.

"We want to sincerely thank His Excellency for the peace and tranquility prevailing in the country. "I also want to thank the public and assure them that this peace and tranquility will be maintained before, during, and after SADC. I want to thank the whole citizenry for the tranquility which we are experiencing in the country."

Yesterday, Zimbabwe held Heroes Day commemorations across the country, with the main celebrations held at the National Heroes Acre.

Today, thousands of people are expected to throng different venues across Zimbabwe for the Defence Forces Day.