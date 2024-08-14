Zimbabwe: Ngezi Brace for CAF Champions League Debut

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi says his players have to be strong mentally if they are to succeed in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League campaign.

Ngezi Platinum Stars were drawn against AS Maniema of DRC in the preliminary round.

The Zimbabwean champions will first play at home during the weekend of August 16-18, before travelling for the reverse fixture a week later.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions will be using Heroes Stadium in Zambia for their home matches as there is no certified stadium to host international matches in the country.

"In terms of our structure and philosophy, we will do the same thing but we have to be strong mentally. When you are playing international matches it's all about the mentality," said Chiragwi.

He feels they are at a disadvantage by having to play their home matches in Zambia.

"It's a disadvantage in terms of the supporters because when you are playing in Zimbabwe you have all the provinces supporting you because you are representing the country. But in terms of play, we can't complain because in football you can play anywhere.

"I think we need to be strong enough mentally and we just hope Zimbabweans out there come out in numbers to support us too because the 12th man helps in terms of giving the players the confidence needed to win games and express themselves.

"If you want to improve as a coach and player you need to face champions," said Chiragwi.

Ngezi will be making their second appearance in the African Safari having represented the country in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2017.

Ahead of the 2024/25 CAF Champions League campaign, the Mhondoro-based club has made several additions to its squad. These include signing Tinotenda Meke and Malvern Hativagone, two of arguably the best players currently in the local league, from GreenFuel and Bulawayo Chiefs respectively.