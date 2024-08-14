Zimbabwe: Takashinga Patriots 1 Retain NPL Title

Takashinga Patriots 1 have retained the National Premier League (NPL) title after trouncing Bulawayo Athletic Club by 10 wickets in their last match of the 2024/25 season at Kwekwe Sports Club on Sunday.

The victory ensured they topped the final standings, edging Westside into second place on head-to-head after both teams finished the campaign level on points.

Roy Kaia enjoyed himself as a bowler on Sunday, as in only six overs he took five wickets for 22 runs to help Takashinga to an easy win over BAC.

The Bulawayo club, batting first, could muster a score of only 73 runs among them, with only two batters -- Pascal Murungi and Donald Tapfuma -- reaching double figures with 25 each.

BAC had reached 40 for two wickets when Kaia triggered their collapse with three wickets in four balls, and eight were out for 44.

At Masvingo Sports Club, Ryan Simbi had a good day with the ball for Takashinga Patriots 2, who bowled out Scorpions for 118 and won their final NPL match by six wickets.

Scorpions, batting first, were always in trouble after losing half their wickets, four of them to Simbi, for only 14 runs on the board.

Takunda Madembo with 29 and Nkosilathi Nungu, whose 59 was exactly half his team's final total, put on 56, but they were dismissed for 118, Simbi finishing with five wickets for 34.

Takashinga scored 73 runs before they lost their first wicket, and Tino Chiwara hit powerfully to make 51 off only 24 balls, with 11 fours.

The innings lasted only 15.3 overs before Takashinga completed their victory.

Brief Scores:

Bulawayo Athletic Club: 73 all out in 21.2 overs (Pascal Murungi 25, Donald Tapfuma 25, Sean Phiri 8; Roy Kaia 5/22, Blessing Muzarabani 2/10, Trevor Mutsamba 2/20)

Takashinga Patriots 1: 77-0 in 9.2 overs (Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 55*, Joylord Gumbie 17*)

Result: Takashinga Patriots 1 won by 10 wickets

....

Scorpions: 118 all out in 29.2 overs (Nkosilathi Nungu 59, Takunda Madembo 29, Tafara Chingwara 5; Ryan Simbi 5/34, Wishnenzy Chipfombo 3/24, Trymore Mangwiro 1/4)

Takashinga Patriots 2: 121-4 in 15.3 overs (Tino Chiwara 51, Marshall Takodza 24*, Tinashe Chimbambo 19; Vincent Moyo 2/17, Tafara Chingwara 2/33)

Result: Takashinga Patriots 2 won by six wickets

....

Rangers: 295-7 in 45 overs (Jarod Basson 83, Jayden Schadendorf 74, Ryan Burl 58; Ollard Dzinokuvara 2/48, Brandon Mavuta 2/55, Takudzwanashe Kaitano 2/56)

Rimuka: 77 all out in 21.2 overs (Takudzwanashe Kaitano 21, Tashinga Musekiwa 15, Ollard Dzinokuvara 13; Benjamin Banks 7/23, Jason Maritz 1/0, Luke van Zyl 1/6,)

Rangers won by 218 runs

.....

Rainbow: 237-4 in 45 overs (Kian Arnold 68, Clive Imbayago 67*, Muhammad Khan 39; Tanatswa Chisvo 2/42, Masimba Marovatsanga 1/36, Phase Mukabeta 1/50)

Gladiators: 149 all out in 31.3 overs (Munyaradzi Chingoruma 51, Panashe Taruvinga 28, Ashley Mufandauya 20; Munashe Chipoyi 5/28, Maxern Chamburuka 1/18, Victor Makuwaza 1/28)

Rainbow won by 88 runs

....

Queens Sports Club: 308-6 in 45 overs (Tanaka Zvaita 80, Dalubuhle Mboyi 53, Tanatswa Bechani 53; Winfred Matende 3/63, Joe Khoma 1/14, Ishmael Randazha 1/43)

Knights: 74 all out in 22.1 overs (Lastie Chinyengetere 21, Calvin Mubvute 20, Winfred Matende 8; Isheunopa Musekwa 5/14, Vusi Kasipani 2/20, Chris Mpofu 1/8)

Result: Queens Sports Club won by 232 runs

2024/25 NPL FINAL POINTS TABLE

P W L T NR PTS NRR

Takashinga 1 13 11 2 0 0 110 2.606

Westside 13 11 2 0 0 110 2.031

Rangers 13 10 3 0 0 100 1.840

Takashinga 2 13 10 3 0 0 100 1.531

Rainbow 13 9 0 0 0 90 0.021

Gladiators 13 8 8 0 0 80 1.013

Queens 13 7 6 0 0 70 0.545

Mbizo 13 7 6 0 0 70 0.036

Rimuka 13 6 7 0 0 60 0.364

Amakhosi 13 4 9 0 0 40 0.672

Strikers 13 3 10 0 0 30 1.150

BAC 13 3 10 0 0 30 1.264

Scorpions 13 2 11 0 0 20 2.297

Knights 13 0 13 0 0 0 4.533