Zimbabwe: Strong Warriors Select for ZDF Trophy

Tadious Manyepo — Warriors first-choice goalkeeper Donovan Bernard has been handed a fresh chance to show he is still the right man for the post.

The Chicken Inn Number One will guard the goal for a Warriors Select side that will battle for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces trophy against ZDF Select to commemorate ZDF Day at Rufaro this afternoon.

With recently-appointed gaffer Michael Nees still to get his papers, ZIFA technical director Jethro Hunidzarira will be in charge of the team that is dominated by players who represented the country at the Cosafa tournament held in South Africa last month.

But Nees will have an opportunity to watch the match and possibly pick some key issues before he gets down to business.

For Bernard, this is a huge opportunity to redeem himself before an anticipated capacity crowd expected to celebrate a key date on Zimbabwe's calendar.

Outstanding in Warriors' opening two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda (0-0) and Nigeria (1-1) in Rwanda last year, Bernard was the fall guy when Zimbabwe lost 2-0 in their third qualifier against Lesotho in South Africa two months ago.

He was susceptible in both goals conceded by the Warriors prompting former coach Jairos Tapera to bench him for the fourth qualifier against South Africa which was played four days later.

Bernard was also left out of the Cosafa squad last month and it looked like his national team obituary was well on its way.

But Hunidzarira has given him a new lease of life and he has the chance to shine and convince incoming coach Nees that he should still be trusted with keeping the goals for the national team.

"I am very happy to have been given this chance. If selected to play, I know I will show what I can do," said Bernard.

"This is a day to celebrate our Defence Forces and I am happy to be part of the action.

"I am a footballer and the aim is the same; doing very well and enjoying my game. I am not putting myself under much pressure but I know this is a good chance to showcase myself again.

"I am looking forward to a very good game of football to wrap up a good day for the country."

Hunidzarira's decision to carry the Warriors torch has been hailed as perfect as ZIFA wanted to avoid unnecessary speculation, which would have been associated with appointing any other coach for the once-off game.

However, there were still efforts to rope in the coaches who led the Warriors at the Cosafa Cup tournament in South Africa in June.

Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars players have been exempted as they are preparing to travel for continental club football this weekend.

It will be a battle of unheralded coaches with Stephen Mapepa taking charge of ZDF Select which has incorporated players from Black Rhinos, Tongogara, and Chapungu.

Warriors Select Squad

Goalkeepers: Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Reward Muza (Highlanders)

Defenders: Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Godknows Murwira (Caps

United), Blessing Kagudu (Herentals), Miguel Fieldman (Bulawayo Chiefs), Isheanesu Mauchi

(Simba Bhora), Allan Chapinduka (Telone), Abel Gwatidzo (Yadah FC)

Midfielders: Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum), McKinnon Mushore (Highlanders), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Junior Bunjira (Caps United), Collen Mleya (ZPC Kariba), Michael Charamba (Chicken Inn)

Forwards: Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora), William Manondo (Caps United), Washington Mapuwa (GreenFuel)

Technical Team:

Head Coach: Jethro Hunidzarira

Assistant Coach: Jacob Chavungama

Goalkeepers Coach: Zwanai Kawadza

Fitness Trainer: Abraham Mbaiwa

Team Doctor: Dr. Nick Munyonga

Physiotherapist: Anesu Mupotaringa

Masseur: Lennon Gwara

Team Manager: Simbarashe Gochera