Zimbabwe: 'Irrigation Expansion to Anchor Rural Development Agenda'

THE GOVERNMENT has underscored the importance of expanding irrigation infrastructure saying the move would trigger a domino effect on the development of rural economies in alignment with the broader devolution agenda.

Speaking at the Smallholder Agriculture Cluster Project (SACP) quarterly review meeting recently, chief director for water resources, irrigation development Engineer Tinayeshe Mutazu said the development of climate-resilient infrastructure could have a transformative impact on rural communities enabling them to enhance multiple aspects of their livelihoods and well-being.

"By strategically investing in irrigation infrastructure expansion, Government's approach can set a series of positive developments where improved agricultural productivity, enhanced market access and diversified rural livelihoods collectively contribute to the sustainable development of the rural economy," said EngMutazu.

Infrastructure like irrigation systems, storage facilities and transportation networks can help rural communities better manage climate risks and increase agricultural output.

Investing in climate-resilient infrastructure is a crucial strategy for rural communities to unlock greater agricultural and economic potential.

"Climate-smart irrigation networks and other critical facilities designed to withstand and adapt to the impact of climate can unlock the full agricultural potential of smallholder farmers."

Eng Mutazu highlighted that livelihoods of rural communities could be significantly improved once climate-proofed infrastructure is established.

"With irrigation systems in place, rural communities can unlock their full agricultural potential, boosting production, improving land productivity and diversifying crop portfolios. This in turn can lead to increased food security, improved livelihoods and greater economic opportunities for the people living in these areas.

"Better and more reliable crop yields enabled by improved irrigation, water management and transportation networks will allow rural communities to cultivate a wider range of nutritious crops including fruits, vegetables and protein-rich foods," said Eng Mutazu.

Improved agricultural output and productivity courtesy of climate-resilient infrastructure can also translate into higher incomes for rural households

"Rural communities can capitalise on the increased marketable surplus and access to high-value markets leading to substantial improvements in household incomes, which enables rural families to invest in their own well-being, education and long-term prosperity."

The Government has been rolling out various programmes to fast track the development and expansion of irrigation in the country.

There SACP aims to complement irrigation efforts by promoting agricultural entrepreneurship and market-oriented agricultural production.

The core focus of the SACP is to establish partnerships between smallholder farmers and lead enterprises within the agricultural value chains and enhance small-scale farmers' participation in the various components of the agricultural value chains.