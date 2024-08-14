Zimbabwe: Black Umfolosi Excited Over Award

Bulawayo — Bulawayo-based musical outfit Black Umfolosi's founding member Mr Sotja Moyo says he was humbled to see President Mnangagwa sing their hit song "Unity" and then awarding them yesterday with the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Bronze.

This was after the President honoured Black Umfolosi for their hit single "Unity", which he praised saying it was a vital unifier of the country's diverse communities.

Addressing the nation at the National Heroes Acre in Harare during Heroes Day commemorations yesterday, President Mnangagwa celebrated Black Umfolosi as a significant force in Zimbabwe's music scene.

He then presented the group with the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Bronze award for their timeless hit.

"The conferment of medals on individuals who have shown valour and performed distinguished humanitarian acts aims to immortalise their contributions . . . We are recognising the Black Umfolosi ensemble for their song 'Unity', which has stood the test of time," said President Mnangagwa.

"This song fosters unity, reminding us that despite our diverse geographical locations, from Plumtree to Mutare and Beitbridge to Chirundu, we are one people, united under one national flag and anthem."

Speaking shortly after receiving the award on behalf of the group, Mr Moyo said: "We're thrilled to have been honoured for 'Unity', a song we wrote in 1987 to emphasise the significance of the Unity Accord. This award is deeply meaningful to us as musicians."

Mr Moyo described it as a humbling experience to hear President Mnangagwa sing part of their track while shaking his hand and congratulating them.

"To see President Mnangagwa sing the song and congratulate us was truly touching. This award is something we treasure greatly and represents our biggest achievement. We thank God for sustaining us and enabling us to achieve such success," said Mr Moyo.

The musician explained that the song was crafted to celebrate every effort to unite people and improve their lives, focusing on overcoming wars, poverty, and hardships with simple, memorable lyrics.

The song, now a staple at national celebrations, was Black Umfolosi's way of aligning with the historic Unity Accord. The group's founder, Mr Thomeki Dube, revealed that "Unity" was composed on the eve of the accord's signing on December 22, 1987.

Initially scheduled to perform "1980, Happy Birthday to You Zimbabwe" at the Harare International Conference Centre, they quickly composed "Unity" overnight and performed it the next day.

The Unity Accord, signed by the late President Robert Mugabe and late Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo, merged Zanu and PF-ZAPU into Zanu PF.

Mr Dube previously explained: "When we wrote the song, we envisioned how Zimbabwe should be. The song resonated with the audience, receiving a standing ovation. Gramma Records soon contacted us to record it, and the rest is history."

He stressed that the song's message of unity remains crucial, advocating for ongoing national healing and unity programmes. When people are united, progress and development follow. Without unity, achieving these goals is challenging," Dube noted.