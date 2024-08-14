Zimbabwe: Shamva Gospel Artiste Dedicates Album to Heroes

Shamva — based gospel artiste Jameslay Mandishe has a soft spot for the departed and living heroes.

Mandishe saluted the liberators with a second album titled, "Zita Renyu".

A rarity for gospel musicians to honour heroes, Mandishe has defied the odds by releasing a five-track album accompanied by a video.

Some of the songs include, "Mweya", "Zita Renyu", "Jesu NdiMwari", "Tembere", and "Gore Rapera."

The album produced by Tirivashe Zambuko of Tabeal Soundlab Studio has a video, "Mweya" sponsored by the director of Queen's Gift Gold Mine, which is currently on social media.

In an interview, Mandishe said he wanted to be unique by dedicating the album to "local heroes," as it is rare in the genre.

"I know being a gospel musician, people expect me to write and sing about Christianity, which is fine but I have chosen to dedicate it to our living and departed heroes who are more or less similar to "Biblical heroes."

"The album was released last week before the Heroes and Defence Force holidays," said Mandishe.

Explaining his songs, he said they were all inspired by societal settings.

"On 'Mweya', I was talking about God, how His son Jesus is our mediator, a go-between for us to have eternal life. This is about our gallant sons and daughters, they are the ones who gave us the freedom we are now happy about," he said.

"On the song, 'Zita Renyu', I was giving praise to God for all He gave us, including those heroes we are honouring today. My life depends on Him. It might be wealth, love life, and children, but we should always rely on God. The song reminds all Christians to always remember His name."

On, "Jesu NdiMwari," Mandishe said he was talking of the Holy Trinity, thus the Son, Holy Spirit, and God.

The 48-year-old musician expressed his gratitude to his mentor Reverend Svunurai Gwenzi from Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe, Bindura City Assembly.

"Sometimes it is hard being a musician coming from the outskirts of Harare as the limelight is limited. I almost gave up on my passion, but I would like to thank Reverend Gwenzi who kept pushing me, nurturing my talent, and giving me exposure as I would sing in church," he said.

"I sing musical poems and songs. I also perform at church conferences and small events, but my plea is for local promoters not to shun us, they should involve and engage us in their shows."

"We are rare gems. Our dream is also to share the stage with top artistes."

He said he is happy with how he relates with other gospel artistes.

"The industry is very small and being a gospel artiste, I think I would say it is a blessing in disguise because I have never encountered any challenges when it comes to seeking advice from fellow gospel singers."

"My role models are Dorcas Moyo, Rose Muhando, and Tanzanian gospel singer Fenny Kerubo. My role is to put my community on the map. What drove me into gospel music is that I started as a poet and I am happy the poems were even aired on radio."

"I started poetry at a tender age and later learnt to compose music when I was at primary school in Gutu since I had to turn the poems into songs," he said.

"In secondary school, the headmaster discovered my talent and nurtured me before he helped me to meet a renowned poet, Henry Mashiri, who used to host radio programmes on Radio Zimbabwe, formerly Radio 2.

"Mashiri, who was a former teacher, took my poems to the radio station where they were aired on Radio Zimbabwe between 1997 and 1999 during a programme called "Muninga Dzepfungwa" presented by Aaron Chiundura Moyo."

Mandishe said he recorded his first album in 2016 composed of musical poems, adding that music was his hobby as he would play music and recite poetry in church as a member of the praise and worship team.

His first album "Pamusoro Pegomo," contains five songs.