Zimbabwe: ZDF Hands Over Admin, Classroom Blocks in Chinhoyi

Walter Nyamukondiwa — Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) have handed over administration and classroom blocks at Wichens Secondary School in Chinhoyi, built under its programme of military aid to civil ministries.

Established in 2012 with 25 learners who used a farmhouse as a classroom block, the school enrolment has increased to 149 learners.

The school later moved to the present location where there was only one classroom block constructed by the Zvimba Rural District Council before the ZDF stepped in.

Personnel from the Mechanised Brigade Engineers Squadron Headquarters and army artisans, undertook construction of the classroom and administration blocks.

Chief of Staff General Staff Major General Kasirai Tazira, who was guest of honour at the recent handover ceremony, said the ZDF undertook the projects to support attainment of Sustainable Development Goals and objectives of the National Development Strategy 1.

"The Zimbabwe Defence Forces is authorised to assist disadvantaged communities on projects that have an impact to the society," he said.

"These range from construction of schools, clinics, bridges and dip tanks, among other infrastructural projects."

Maj-Gen Tazira said the ZDF was committed to supporting the provision of a conducive learning environment for children towards an empowered society in line with Government's vision.

Parents and guardians had to have an interest in the learning environment of their children.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo said the school should now be upgraded to a fully-fledged examination centre.

At the moment, Wichens is a satellite of Sacred Heart School in Banket.

"The situation where children take turns to go to school with some attending class in the afternoon is not ideal for learning and this has been reflected by low pass rates in the district," said Minister Chombo.

"We expect that with improved infrastructure, the school, which is a satellite school, will have an upgraded status, which will allow them to enjoy all the benefits that fully-fledged schools enjoy."

This, she said, was in fulfilment of President Mnangagwa's desire of leaving no one and no place behind.

A parent, Mrs Juliet Mudhuza, hailed the ZDF for the classroom blocks, which ensure that learners from the area do not commute to Chinhoyi for education.

"This is an important milestone given that our children used to learn in a farmhouse and at some stage they used to learn in shacks. We now have a good school nearer to us," she said.

Headman Shayarishongwa said the community complemented the ZDF to ensure children in the area have better access to education.

Commander Mechanised Brigade Brigadier General Josephat Kadumba, councillors, traditional leaders and members of the community attended the event.