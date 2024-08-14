Zambia: Closed DRC Border Posts Re-Open

The Zambian government will re-open the closed border posts at Sakania, Mokambo and Kasumbalesa after successful talks with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) officials held in Lubumbashi.

Zambia on Sunday announced the temporary closure of all three of its functional border gates to the DRC over protests against select import restrictions on products.

The two countries also undertook to uphold President Hakainde Hichilema and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi's determination to strengthen and consolidate bilateral cooperation between the two countries by agreeing to allow free movement of goods between the two countries.

This was according to a communique signed by DRC Ministry of Foreign Trade Minister Julien Kahongua and Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga in Lubumbashi yesterday.