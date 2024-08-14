Chad: Boko Haram and Other Terrorist Groups Activities in Lake Chad Basin Region Suppressed in a Joint Forces Operation.

The joint efforts and collaboration of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), the African Union (AU) Commission, and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) of Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria have led to the degrading of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in the MNJTF areas of responsibility.

At the just concluded 14th Joint Steering Committee (JSC) Meeting held from 6 to 7 August 2024 in N'Djamena, Chad, the committee commended the Multinational Joint Task Force on the just concluded Operation Lake Sanity 2, which has further degraded Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in the Lake Chad Basin region, adding that the operations of the Multinational Joint Task Force and its Troop Contributing Countries have conformed to the African Union Compliance and Accountability Framework (AUCF) in line with international humanitarian law and international and regional human rights laws.

In their interventions during the meeting, Amb. Mamman Nuhu, the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, and the Head of Mission of the Multinational Joint Task Force against Boko Haram, Dr. Alhaji Sarjoh Bah, Director of Conflict Management Directorate of the AU Commission, Major General Is Ali, Force Commander of the MNJTF, and representatives of the TCCs reiterated the commitment of the African Union and the LCBC to enhance and strengthen the collaboration towards the realization of a peaceful and secure region. The meeting was also critical to review the MNJTF operations against Boko Haram as well as the additional support mobilised and provided by the AU Commission to the force.

Dr. Alhaji Sarjoh Bah lauded the collaborative efforts in eliminating Boko Haram and addressing its impact in the region noting that the lessons learned would be critical to inform support towards other peace and security activities across the continent. He stated, "defeating terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin will bring us closer to our collective efforts at Silencing the Guns in Africa. Lessons and best practices from the Lake Chad Basin will be applied to other conflict zones on the continent, especially but not limited to the Sahel region. Implementation of the Regional Stabilization Strategy of the Lake Chad Basin provides useful lessons on the need to balance kinetic and non-kinetic operations. It is only through successful efforts such as the MNJTF that we can realize the goals of Agenda 2063, which is a peaceful and prosperous continent that is driven by its people. We owe it to future generations to fulfil that dream."

The AU Commission renewed its commitment to continue its support to the MNJTF in its operations against Boko Haram and for the stabilisation of the Boko Haram-affected areas. The additional support to the MNJTF in its operations against Boko Haram by the AU Commission and its strategic partners has evolved over time. This evolution has grown from logistics heavy to leveraging the operational achievements of the MNJTF to extend support to the MNJTF to include MNJTF's facilitation of stabilization programs, MNJTF's compliance with international, continental and regional best practices and standards during the conduct of military operations and the handling of persons associated with Boko Haram, as well as coordination and support towards the implementation of the Regional Stabilization Strategy for the areas affected by Boko Haram activities.

There has also been an increase in the financial support for the Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) and a revision of the structure of the AU Mission Support Team (MST) to include staff that are instrumental in enhancing compliance and accountability of the MNJTF operations. At the same time, the meeting appreciated the European Union's financial contribution to the MNJTF through the AU Commission, which has enhanced the force's operations.