Uganda: Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda Renews Partnership With Rwenzori Marathon

Kasese — Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting athleticism and community engagement by renewing its partnership as the official hydration sponsor for the Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon. This year marks the third consecutive time CCBU has provided essential hydration to participants of the renowned race.

Scheduled for August 24th in the scenic Kasese district, the marathon attracts thousands of runners who compete in distances ranging from 5km to a full 42km. To ensure optimal performance and well-being, CCBU will distribute Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water at multiple hydration stations along the course. The company has invested over UGX 173 million in this year's hydration initiative.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the Rwenzori Marathon," said Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director at CCBU. "Hydration is a critical component of athletic performance, and we are delighted to contribute to the success of this event,"

Amos Wekesa, Team Lead of the Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon, expressed appreciation for CCBU's ongoing support.

"CCBU's commitment to providing hydration for our participants is invaluable. Their support enables us to deliver an exceptional experience for all involved,"