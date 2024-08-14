Uganda: Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda Renews Partnership With Rwenzori Marathon

14 August 2024
The Independent (Kampala)

Kasese — Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting athleticism and community engagement by renewing its partnership as the official hydration sponsor for the Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon. This year marks the third consecutive time CCBU has provided essential hydration to participants of the renowned race.

Scheduled for August 24th in the scenic Kasese district, the marathon attracts thousands of runners who compete in distances ranging from 5km to a full 42km. To ensure optimal performance and well-being, CCBU will distribute Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water at multiple hydration stations along the course. The company has invested over UGX 173 million in this year's hydration initiative.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the Rwenzori Marathon," said Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director at CCBU. "Hydration is a critical component of athletic performance, and we are delighted to contribute to the success of this event,"

Amos Wekesa, Team Lead of the Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon, expressed appreciation for CCBU's ongoing support.

"CCBU's commitment to providing hydration for our participants is invaluable. Their support enables us to deliver an exceptional experience for all involved,"

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.