Ethiopia's Misplaced Priorities - Infrastructure Gains Amid Political, Humanitarian Challenges

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia has witnessed significant infrastructure growth, particularly over the past five years. In the capital Addis Abeba for instance, the recent corridor development has provided citizens with clean and well-maintained spaces, and children now have access to parks and recreational areas that promote physical activity and social interaction. Such improvements have had a positive impact on the physical and mental development of the younger generation. Additionally, the newly established Adwa Museum offers a valuable resource for children and teenagers to learn about the history of Adwa and Ethiopia's role in Pan-Africanism.

On the other hand, the rhetoric from the Prime Minister and other high-ranking officials concerning the nation's greatness, unity, and hope has cultivated a positive and optimistic outlook among citizens. This discourse has particularly encouraged people not to lose faith in their homeland. However, when assessing the qualities of effective leadership, the Prime Minister's efforts to connect with citizens appear somewhat short-sighted.

The initiatives led by the Minister of Education, Professor Birhanu Nega, aimed at improving the quality of education, are commendable. Despite facing criticism for his bold decisions and actions, there is evidence of progress in the right direction. As change leadership theorist Kurt Lewin emphasized, change begins with unfreezing the status quo--a process the education minister is currently undertaking. While this process is unlikely to be painless, it is necessary for progress.

Ethiopia's foreign relations with neighboring countries and the Eastern world have shown promise, though questions about long-term stability and the relationship between Ethiopia and the Western world, remains unclear.

The country has successfully broken the TPLF's hegemony, which previously exerted excessive control over the economy and politics. Engaging Ethiopians and business leaders in large-scale projects have fostered a sense of ownership and participation.

This article does not seek to praise or idolize the government but rather to highlight the realities, identify pain points, and suggest areas for improvement. Despite notable achievements in a short period, challenges in prioritization persist. Below are some critical issues that have been deprioritized, with severe consequences.

Security and Conflict Resolution

The security situation in Ethiopia has been downplayed. Former Nigerian president and African Union envoy Olusegun Obasanjo estimated that the civil war in Northern Ethiopia might have resulted in 600,000 deaths, although this figure is not confirmed by credible sources. Ethiopian lives have been increasingly devalued over the past five years, with killings occurring frequently. The UN has expressed concern that ethnic-based killings, particularly in the Amhara and Oromia regions, could lead to large-scale atrocities with irreversible consequences for the country. The Early Warning Project ranked Ethiopia among the top ten highest-risk countries for mass killings, warning that conflicts could spread to other regions, endangering civilians. The Prime Minister has been slow or silent in condemning these acts.

Declaring a state of emergency is intended to give the Ethiopian government the authority to address specific threats to public safety, national security, and citizen protection. However, declaring a state of emergency is not a solution in itself but rather a means to pave the way for addressing the underlying problems. In the Amhara region, it is evident that the government has not taken the necessary measures to restore normalcy, even after a prolonged state of emergency that restricted freedom of movement, expression, and assembly.

There appears to be a lack of genuine willingness on the part of the government to negotiate and engage in discussions with armed groups. The government continues to view force as the primary means of resolving disputes. The Ethiopian Reconciliation Commission, established in December 2018 with overwhelming support from the House of People's Representatives, has failed to take tangible actions to build consensus and bridge differences among the Ethiopian people. Paradoxically, the war between the Tigray Defense Force (TDF) and the federal government occurred after the establishment of the commission.

Ongoing conflicts and natural disasters in Ethiopia have led to significant displacement and food insecurity. Many people are living in temporary shelters with limited access to basic services. The humanitarian crisis has also exacerbated health and nutrition issues, with many people, especially children, suffering from malnutrition and related health problems. This issue demands urgent attention.

Access to Basic Services

A significant portion of Ethiopia's population lacks access to clean and safe drinking water, with rural areas particularly affected. Many communities rely on unsafe water sources, and the conflict-affected areas, especially in the Tigray region, suffer from severe water scarcity due to damaged infrastructure. Women, who are traditionally responsible for fetching water, often face increased risks of violence as they travel long distances to access water. Studies show that only 42% of the Ethiopian population has access to clean water, casting doubt on the country's ability to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6.1: "By 2030, achieve universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for all."

Additionally, only 11% of the Ethiopian population has access to adequate sanitation services, far from the target set by Sustainable Development Goal 6.2: "By 2030, achieve access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and end open defecation, paying special attention to the needs of women and girls and those in vulnerable situations."

World Bank data indicates that only 55% of Ethiopians had access to electricity in 2022. The International Energy Agency (IEA) notes that Ethiopia remains dependent on fossil fuel imports and recommends a determined push to develop the country's significant hydro resources. While there are promising developments in this area, more efforts are needed. The recent macroeconomic reforms, including the decision to adopt a floating exchange rate, have made the dollar more expensive, which will, in turn, make imports more costly.

Human Rights and Justice

Concerns over human rights violations are growing, including reports of arbitrary arrests, restrictions on freedom of expression, and violence against civilians. Journalists are fleeing the country, and some have been arrested, suggesting a return to previous authoritarian practices.

The justice system remains largely inaccessible to many Ethiopians. Issues such as corruption, lack of legal representation, and lengthy legal processes hinder access to justice. In recent years, kidnapping for ransom has become a profitable and alarming trend, making it unsafe to travel even short distances from home. This is a new and disturbing development in Ethiopia's history that demands strong attention and action.

Media Freedom

Government-controlled media remains a powerful tool for propaganda. The initial improvements seen early in Prime Minister Abiy's regime have not been sustained, reflecting a lack of patience within the government to navigate the "action-reaction" dynamic with its opponents. Government media continues to idolize Dr. Abiy and defend the actions of the Prosperity Party. Documentaries such as "ከቢሮ እስከ Uገር" and others have contributed to this narrative. While acknowledging that significant progress has been made in various areas, the media has exaggerated the strengths of the Prosperity Party and served as a propaganda instrument.

Strategic Thinking

The government lacks strategic foresight, often prioritizing short-term gains over long-term strategic planning. Politicians frequently focus on immediate, visible results to satisfy public demands and secure re-election, rather than pursuing long-term strategies that may not yield immediate benefits. This trend is evident in the photographs and videos of local and regional leaders that are frequently shared on social media.

Conclusion

While many more pain points could be identified, the essential point is that the government must proactively prioritize its agendas. Without a focused approach, Ethiopia risks remaining trapped in a vicious cycle. The challenges outlined are multifaceted and deeply interconnected, requiring a comprehensive strategy and political will to address them. Involving citizens as stakeholders is crucial for making significant strides toward improving the quality of life for the population. AS

Fikru Hussien is a financial counselor and a PhD candidate in management based in Norway. He can be reached at fikra2ebro@yahoo.com