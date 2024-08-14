Zimbabwe: New Firm Set to Take Over City Parking Management in Harare

TEAM Chapter, a company aligned with the ruling Zanu PF party, is set to take over from City Parking as the manager of parking bays in the city's central business district (CBD) and beyond across the country.

City Parking, which has been responsible for managing parking spaces in Harare's CBD, is reportedly facing dissolution amid allegations of operating illegally.

According to internal sources, this transition could establish TEAM Chapter as one of the largest taxpayers in the country, surpassing City Parking's previous contributions.

The company had garnered a notorious reputation for its aggressive car clamping and frequent harassment of motorists, leading to widespread public discontent.

Dexter Nduna, the Chairperson for Resource Mobilisation and Revenue Generation for Zanu PF, confirmed the impending transition in an interview.

"Yes, and we are going to be the biggest tax payers in Zimbabwe. This is in progress. The matter has already before the High Court and City parking is panicking. They will try to run to the Supreme Court but it will be too late. We hope the courts rules in our favor. We just want that company to be transparaent and be accountable. It has been failing to remit back to government for the past 10 years.

"City Park is remitting only 20% to the council and they keep the remaining 80%. That is an illegal contract, that money should be used for serving the roads.

"We see ourselves collecting the fees as Team Chapter and giving that money to the Ministry of Transport, and we will obviously use 35 cents for operating expenses and the other 65% is going to go to the intended purposes, which are road rehabilitation and maintenance. Soon you will see new people wearing different uniforms, and our parking fees will be affordable," Nduna added.

Recently, a Commission of Inquiry into Harare's operations uncovered that City Parking had been operating for nearly a decade under a verbal agreement.

The Ministry of Local Government disclosed that a formal agreement with City Parking was only signed in 2022, despite the company having started operations around 2012.