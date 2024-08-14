East Africa: Appointments Committee Endorses Nominations of Dorcas Oduor As AG, Beatrice Askul for EAC CS

14 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The National Assembly Committee on Appointments has approved the nomination of Dorcas Oduor and Beatrice Askul as Attorney General and East African Community Affairs and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary nominees respectively.

The two were vetted last week on Friday before the the committee chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Minority leader Junet Mohamed tabled the report on behalf of the committee during the morning sitting.

"This house approves the appointment of the following persons, Beatrice Askul Moe as Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs and Regional Development and Dorcas Oduor as the Attorney General of the Republic of Kenya," Mohammed said.

This followed their vetting on Friday, August 9, 2024.

The two now await approval by the National Assembly plenary before the names are forwarded to President William Ruto for gazetting and subsequent appointment.

In a special motion today afternoon, lawmakers are expected to debate the report and vote to either reject or approve the report.

