Tanzania: TSN's Transformation Earns Kudos

Dar es Salaam: Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology, Ms Maryprisca Mahundi, has been impressed by the ongoing transformation at the Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN).

This transformation includes the construction of a new commercial printing plant and a state-of-the-art digital studio.

TSN, a state-owned media company, publishes the 'Daily News,' 'Sunday News,' and "HabariLEO" newspapers. It also operates Daily News Digital, a new media platform that publishes both broadcast and print content online, including on YouTube.

During her courtesy visit to TSN's headquarters in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Ms Mahundi commended the management, led by Acting Managing Director Ms Asha Dachi for their efforts in advancing these transformative initiatives. She assured the TSN team of the ministry's full support to ensure the successful completion of these projects.

The construction of the new printing plant is currently about 49 per cent complete, while the digital studio is 82 per cent complete.

"This visit has allowed me to familiarise myself with TSN's transformative initiatives. I have observed the tremendous efforts undertaken by the management under your leadership. Congratulations on your progress," said Ms Mahundi. "We will continue this transformative journey together. The ministry is committed to accelerating TSN's positive changes."

She said that the completion of the new printing plant and digital studio will significantly enhance TSN's production capacity and leverage digital platforms for real-time news updates accessible via smartphones and other devices.

She also praised TSN for its daily operations in information dissemination, noting its crucial role in creating an informed nation, supporting government accountability and addressing public issues such as the upcoming Local and General Elections.

Earlier, Acting Managing Director Ms Asha Dachi briefed the deputy minister on the progress of the commercial printing plant project, explaining that its completion will revolutionise TSN's operations.

Ms Dachi highlighted TSN's significant contributions to the development of the country, including its role as a bridge between government leaders and citizens and its efforts in public education through special pages like the 'Academy' on Daily News and 'Elimika' on HabariLEO.

Ms Dachi also noted TSN's in-depth reporting on national events, including the publication of detailed news on the national independence anniversary, which reflects the media's commitment to public accountability.

Acting Manager of TSN's Foreign Languages Media Service, Mr Majaliwa Christopher, said that the 'Daily News' currently runs special coverage themed 'The Road to Election 2024/2025,' 'Tanzania Development Vision,' and 'Former Leaders' Bench with the Daily News.'

He said these articles aim to keep citizens informed about government accountability and shape public opinion on the country's future.

Mr Majaliwa added that the "Former Leaders' Bench" series preserves the legacy of former national leaders, including past presidents, ministers and ambassadors.

During her visit, the deputy minister met with TSN's management, greeted staff and inspected ongoing strategic projects, including the new commercial printing plant.