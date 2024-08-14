Tanzania: New Zeal to Empower Youths

Dodoma — The government has said engaging and uplifting youths is not just a matter of individual benefit but a strategic investment in the country's future stability, prosperity and growth.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Youths, Employment and Persons with Disabilities) Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete made the remarks when gracing the International Youth Day marked at the national level in Dodoma on Monday.

The minister said the government recognises the vital role of young people in society and their contributions to development and that is why it came up with the National Youth Development Policy, officially launched on Monday.

He said the policy aims to empower youths and promote the use of technology in fostering an inclusive digital economy.

One of the key features of the policy is the establishment of the National Youth Council, which will serve as a platform for discussing youth challenges and exploring solutions.

Mr Ridhiwani emphasised that the policy addresses the long-standing desire of the youth for recognition of their contributions to national development.

"The National Youth Council will provide an opportunity for youths to discuss their issues and develop joint solutions to their challenges," said Mr Ridhiwani.

The policy launch coincided with the celebration of International Youth Day in Dodoma, which was marked under the theme "From Click to Progress: Youth Pathways for Digital Development." The government highlighted the importance of utilising emerging technologies for sustainable development.

International Youth Day is designed to acknowledge their potential and achievements while also addressing the challenges they face.

Under the new policy, innovations by youth in various sectors--including technology, arts, sports, agriculture and livestock--will be recognised and nurtured.

"Engaging and uplifting youths is crucial for several reasons, all of which have significant long-term implications for a society's development and stability," he said.

He insisted that youths represent the future labour force, saying investing in their education, skills and well-being ensures that they are prepared to contribute effectively to the economy. This helps in sustaining economic growth and addressing future labour market demands.

Minister Ridhiwani further said that young people often bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas. He said, by supporting their creativity and providing opportunities, the government can foster advancements in technology, science and other fields that drive societal progress.

Regarding youth economic empowerment, Minister Ridhiwani reported that in the 2023/24 financial year, the government disbursed 1.2bn/- to 57 youth groups as soft loans through the Youth Fund.

Many of these groups are showing promising progress. This initiative aims to increase economic opportunities for the youth, who represent a significant portion of the country's workforce.

Additionally, the government has funded the Building Better Tomorrow (BBT) agriculture projects, creating numerous jobs. For the fisheries sector, 4.5bn/- has been allocated in the 2024/25 budget to provide fishing gear to the public, including youths and women.

The minister also noted that the government is conducting capacity-building training for youths on best practices in technology use, with the goal of enhancing their contributions to the digital economy by 2030.

Speaking on behalf of the youth, Mr Charles Reuben called for greater involvement in decision-making processes to ensure full engagement in planning and development projects.

He praised the government and development partners for their efforts, noting that over 3,000 youths participated in the symposium, with some showcasing their projects.

Mr Reuben urged for improved youth-friendly health services, a conducive business environment and better access to capital to help more young people contribute to economic development.

He also suggested that increasing access to digital services by reducing the cost of digital gadgets would be beneficial.

Earlier, the Swiss Ambassador to Tanzania, Didier Chassot, acknowledged the government's commitment to engaging youths in development initiatives.

"I recognise the government's efforts and commitment to involving youths in advancing sustainable goals. They represent the true potential for the country's future development," he said.