Kenya: BAT Cuts Greenhouse Emissions By 54 Percent Through Solar Energy

14 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — The British American Tobacco (BAT) Kenya saw a 54 percent reduction in its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions last year, which is within the 2030 target of a 50 percent emission cut.

This is contained in its 2023 Sustainability Report, which focused on sustainability performance, including sustained progress in emissions reduction, water stewardship, gender diversity, and pay equity.

Crispin Achola, BAT Kenya Managing Director, said the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions was accelerated by the decarbonisation strategy, including a Sh145 million investment in solar energy between 2021 and 2022, bringing current onsite generated electricity to 1,400- kilowatt peak (KwP).

"As part of efforts to combat climate change and drive excellence in environmental management, BAT Kenya saw a 54 percent reduction in its scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2023, seven years ahead of its 2030 target to reduce these emissions by 50 percent (Vs 2020 baseline)," said Achola, BAT Kenya MD.

The company, which reported steady progress in its sustainability priorities, also achieved a 62.5 percent reduction in water withdrawn, surpassing its target of a 35 percent reduction by 2025.

According to the report, the firm surpassed set targets in gender mainstreaming, reporting 47 percent representation of women in senior leadership roles, against a 45 percent target by 2025, with women across various job grades recording an increase in base salaries.

"The achievement of multiple sustainability targets ahead of set timelines is testament to our commitment to create shared value for our stakeholders. I am especially proud of our performance in the areas of diversity, inclusion and equity, socio-economic development and climate change," added Achola.

