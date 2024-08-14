Kenya: Cotu Cautions Mbadi Against Fellowship With IMF

Nairobi — The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has urged cautioned newly-appointed National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi against a rigid adoption of International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli warned that a "rigid approach" that seeks to implement all IMF economic and finance adjustments advice will not succeed.

He said advice given by the IMF, followed without adjustment to local contexts and needs, will ultimately result in unrest.

"We draw an important lesson from the regime of former President Mwai Kibaki, which approached IMF recommendations with a balanced perspective, ensuring that the welfare of the citizens remained a priority," Atwoli said.

COTU's statement came agaist the backdrop of Mbadi's meeting on Wednesday with IMF Representative in Kenya Selim Cakir during which he lauded the organisation's "crucial role" in supporting Kenya's economic stability and development.

Atwoli noted IMF conditions often involve measures that place undue financial strain on the citizenry, primarily through increased taxation and the austerity measures.

The trade unionist argued IMF conditions had plunged many countries into social unrest and widespread demonstrations as citizens grapple with the negative impacts on their livelihoods.

"COTU (K) warns against falling prey to tactics that would worsen the tax burden on Kenyans and create social upheavals. We call upon the new National Treasury Cabinet Secretary to approach IMF conditionalities cautiously and with a deep understanding of their potential impact on ordinary Kenyans," he said.

He said that the Union remains committed to advocating for policies that promote economic stability while ensuring the protection of workers' rights and the welfare of all Kenyans.