Kenya: New Tourism CS Miano Pledges to Revamp Hospitality Sector

Nairobi — The newly appointed Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Rebecca Miano, has set out to address the classification of local hospitality facilities to align with global standards.

She assured that her ministry will collaborate with catering industry stakeholders to enhance tourism activities.

Miano added that they are also keen on promoting the country's domestic and international tourism through diverse scenic attractions, including wildlife, by onboarding new investors.

"The task before us at the Ministry is humongous. I'm sure that my colleague Dr Alfred Mutua will readily admit as much. As the dynamics of change continue to dictate how to and how not to do things, we have the task of re-imagining how best to attract tourists in and out of season," she said during the handover ceremony in Nairobi.

Miano, who was holding the Trade and Investments docket before President William Ruto' Cabinet purge, promised to complete all previously uncompleted projects initiated by his predecessor, CS Alfred Mutua.

"At the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, I had the opportunity to aid the on-boarding of investors in the hospitality industry. As I take the button from my colleague Dr Alfred Mutua, I commit to seeing to full completion the programmes he initiated during his tenure here," she assured.

The new tourism CS also said that the Ministry will work to operationalise Ronald Ngala Utalii College.

On his part, Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, who was the previous holder of the post, remained confident that Miano will deliver in her new docket.

"Rebbeca Miano is a great Person She is flexible, the ministry is proud to have her. Am happy that she is taking over this ministry," remarked Mutua.

The tourism sector has recorded high bookings despite the recent anti-government protests across the country.

In 2023, the sector contributed Sh353 billion to the country's economy, with ambitions to generate Sh700 billion annually moving forward.

The sector also aims to attract 3 million visitors this year, up from the 2 million visitors recorded at the end of 2023.