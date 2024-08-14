Kenya: History Maker Beatrice Chebet Reveals Secrets to Double Gold Success At Paris Olympics

Nairobi — Newly crowned double Olympics champion Beatrice Chebet has attributed her success at the Paris Games to self-belief and perseverance.

Chebet says making history as the first Kenyan woman to win an Olympic gold in the women's 10,000m did not happen magically but was a consequence of many months of hard work.

"It is not easy being a debutant at the Olympics and even going on to win two gold medals. It was not easy at all but it is just a matter of believing in yourself and persevering. You need to be disciplined and hardworking and get all the support you need from your coach, family members and friends," Chebet said.

The world record holder for the women's 10,000m clocked 30:43.25 to win the 25-lap race at the Paris Olympics, following on from the 5000m where she triumphed in 14:28.56.

It was an Olympics to remember for an athlete who missed out on the previous edition of the same competition in 2021 in Tokyo when she finished fifth in the women's 5000m at the national trials.

Chebet says her first moment of epiphany was at the Cursa del Nassos 5km race in Barcelona in December last year were she clocked a world record of 14

The World Cross Country champion says it was at that moment she realised she was capable of greater things.

"I think it was at the end of the year when I broke the world record that I knew I could do something great. I started the year intending to defend my world title at the World Cross Country Championships in Serbia and then went on to smash the world record for the women's 10,000m at the Prefontaine Classic," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rightfully so, Chebet was accorded a red carpet reception on Tuesday night on arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from France.

Accompanying her was fellow history maker - triple Olympics 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon - marathoners Sharon Lokedi and Peres Jepchirchir as well as Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Wiseman Were.

The World 5000m silver medalist expressed her surprise at the rapturous crowd waiting to welcome them home.

"I want to thank you all for showing up to welcome us like this. I have returned to the country from international competitions on numerous occasions but I have never witnessed such a crowd as this. I wasn't expecting it," she said.

More of the same awaits her, along with other members of Team Kenya, when President William Ruto holds a grand reception in Eldoret on Thursday.