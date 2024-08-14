Zimbabwe: Warriors Lift 2024 ZDF Cup

14 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE senior men's national team select won the 2024 Defence Forces Day Cup after beating Zimbabwe Defence Forces Select 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Rufaro stadium.

The local-based Warriors select team was led by ZIFA technical director Jethro Hunidzarira as head coach, covering for new gaffer Michael Nees who is yet to arrive in the country.

Simba Bhora striker Tymon Machope made the difference with his 16th-minute strike which he benefited from Michael Tapera's assist.

Walter Musona had an opportunity to double the Warriors' lead ten minutes later but his effort slightly missed the target.

Led by veteran forward Allan Tawarwisa as the team captain, ZDF Select created a few chances in the last five minutes of the first half but poor execution in front of goals cost them.

For Warriors coach Jethro Hunidzarira, Tuesday's game was more focused on giving some young players a chance.

"I'm happy to have won, but it was all about giving these youngsters in the squad a chance.

"I'm happy they showed us what they have and this victory means a lot to them," he said.

The Warriors pocketed a total of USD $19,500 for winning the trophy while ZDF Select walked away with USD $12,500.

ZDF select team last won the trophy in in 2022 when they beat their Botswana counterparts one nill, last year they lost to Malawi Defence Forces Select team 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium.

