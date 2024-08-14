Zimbabwe/Malawi: Herentals Queens Off to Malawi for CAF Champions League

14 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE Women Super League reigning champions Herentals Queens left the country on Tuesday for Malawi where they are set to compete in the CAF Champions League - COSAFA Qualifiers.

The Students are representing Zimbabwe in the prestigious CAF women's club competition. Eight teams are competing for a ticket to the CAF Champions League Quarterfinals which are scheduled to be played later this year.

Commenting ahead of their departure at Robert Mugabe International Airport, Herentals Queens coach Simba Dedza said his team is motivated to deliver good results.

"We have done everything in terms of preparations and we are happy with the team.

"At the present moment, I can say the morale is high and everyone is motivated.

"We want to assure you that we are going there to come back with the trophy," said Dedza.

However, he could not rule out the fact that his side is one of the underdogs at the tournament where they are marking their debut.

"We are going to face big teams, big players and big coaches, so it's not going to be an easy tournament.

"We are aware of the big task that is lying ahead but still we have to fight," added Dedza.

Herentals kick off their campaign in Group A with Namibia's FC Ongos, before playing Zambia's Green Buffaloes and the University of Western Cape respectively.

