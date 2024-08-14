East Africa Faces Education Funding Challenges, Experts Call for Increased Investment

The limited financial resources allocated to education remain a significant obstacle to the development of education systems in East African nations.

Experts in education from member states of the East African Community (EAC) have acknowledged that the current funding levels are insufficient, resulting in a lag in educational progress across the region.

Despite the increasing number of children attending school, East African nations, particularly those in sub-Saharan Africa, continue to allocate minimal funds to education. This underfunding persists even though education is the foundation upon which all other sectors rely for the training and development of their workforce.

Then United Republic of Tanzania's Vice President, Phillip Mpango, emphasized that his country, like others in the region, recognizes the underfunding of the education sector. He assured that efforts are underway to improve the situation and ensure that the education system receives the necessary resources.

"Africa has a large youth population, and they need to be well-educated to become productive members of society and secure employment, both within and outside their countries," noted Vice President Mpango.

However, he stressed that this requires not only sufficient educational infrastructure but also high-quality education that keeps pace with modern technological advancements.

Veronica Nduva, Secretary-General of the East African Community, pledged that the EAC will strive to implement the agreements made during this education summit held in Arusha. The goal is to uplift the educational standards across all member states of the EAC.

"The year 2024 has been dedicated by the African Union to focusing on education, and we must seize this opportunity to prioritize and innovate in this critical sector," Nduva stated.

The need for a concerted effort to improve education funding and quality in East Africa is clear, and regional leaders are committing to making this a top priority in the coming years.