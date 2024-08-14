Uganda: Two More Bodies Found in Kiteezi Landfill, 35 Still Missing

The death toll from the Kiteezi landfill tragedy has risen to 26 after two more bodies a male and a female were recovered today.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed the development, adding that 35 people remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

The tragedy has also led to a surge in the number of displaced individuals seeking refuge at a Red Cross makeshift shelter.

The number has increased from 150 to 175, including 50 children, 85 women seven of whom are heavily pregnant and the rest men.

Deputy Red Cross spokesperson Johncliff Wamala expressed concern over the strain on available resources, highlighting the urgent need for mattresses as people currently only have blankets and bedsheets.

In a related development, police have arrested five individuals for allegedly posing as victims of the Kiteezi disaster in an attempt to benefit from the relief efforts. Onyango warned that anyone found trying to exploit the situation would face legal consequences.

The situation at Kiteezi remains critical as authorities work to manage both the ongoing rescue efforts and the humanitarian crisis unfolding at the shelter.