Uganda: Tamale Mirundi Was Life Itself and Only Death Could Catch Up With Him

Joseph Tamale Mirundi, a prominent journalist, former Presidential Press Secretary, Senior Presidential Advisor on Media, and outspoken social commentator, passed away on August 13 at the age of 60.

Known for his fearless political commentary and sharp wit, Mirundi was one of Uganda's most polarizing yet respected voices.

Mirundi died of lung-related complications around 11:40 PM at Kisubi Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for over a month. Despite initial signs of improvement, his condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to his untimely death.

According to his family, Mirundi had been suffering from fluid accumulation in his lungs, which doctors had been draining. However, during a procedure on Tuesday, blood was extracted instead of fluid, causing further complications.

In his final days, Mirundi requested that his residences in Zana, Kabalagala, Kyengera, and his home village each host two-day vigils in his honor. He wished for celebrations filled with music, food, and plenty of alcoholic beverages, reflecting his lively personality and desire for a spirited send-off.

Mirundi was renowned for his bold and unconventional stances, often adopting a philosopher-like persona that resonated with the public, even when his views sparked controversy.

His theatrical displays, such as carrying a hammer for "self-protection" or pulling a machete from his jacket during a live television broadcast, were seen as satirical commentaries on the state of public security in the country.

Despite his brash approach, Mirundi was deeply spiritual, claiming loyalty to both Catholicism and traditional beliefs, and even admitting to practicing witchcraft at times.

He was a prolific writer, with his works offering invaluable insights into Uganda's complex history and contemporary issues.

His books, including Who Keeps the President in Power? and Uganda's Oil: Is It a Curse or Scramble?, explored the dynamics of power, wealth inequality, and the challenges of Uganda's oil resources.

Mirundi's life was not without challenges. His outspoken nature led to several legal battles, including a defamation lawsuit by lawyer Male Mabirizi. He also faced personal difficulties, including a highly publicised divorce from his first wife, Juliet Nassimbwa, in 2015.

In 2019, Mirundi claimed he had been poisoned, leading to his deteriorating health. Despite his suspicions, he continued to be a significant figure in Uganda's political landscape until his death. In 2022, he launched his own online newspaper, Kab News, continuing to publish his views on politics and current events.

Although a staunch supporter of President Museveni, Mirundi expressed regret for meeting the President, claiming the encounter ruined his political career. Despite this, his influence on Uganda's political landscape is undeniable, leaving a lasting impact on the nation's public discourse.

Born in Matale-Kalagala Village, Kyotera District, Mirundi was the ninth child of Molly Namatovu and Yowana Mirundi.

He moved to Kampala in 1979 for secondary school and began his journalism career at Munno newspaper while still in Senior Three.

After earning a degree in Mass Communication from Makerere University, he launched his own newspapers, The Voice and Lipoota, though these ventures were short-lived.

In 2003, Mirundi was appointed Presidential Press Secretary under President Yoweri Museveni, serving in the role until 2015. His tenure was marked by blunt and often abrasive commentary, earning him both praise and criticism.

Even after his dismissal, Mirundi remained a vocal political analyst and media personality, regularly appearing on television programs like Sharp Talk with Tamale Mirundi and One on One. His commentary, often laced with humor and biting criticism, attracted a large following, making him a polarizing figure in Ugandan society.

As his health declined in 2023, Mirundi initially resisted seeking treatment abroad, but eventually accepted a presidential offer for referral overseas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Upon his return, he reentered public life with renewed vigor, reconciling with former adversaries and becoming a prominent figure in First Son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba's bid to succeed President Museveni.

Often described as a motor-mouthed socio-political commentator, Mirundi was as controversial as he was charismatic. His influence on political discourse will resonate for years to come, ensuring that his legacy endures.

Mirundi once described himself as a man whom everyone feared, saying, "I am a man who can quarrel and fight. I am also a self-made man who fought my way from absolute poverty into the privileged class. I am very unique; I started talking at six months, and my father wanted to throw me away, but my mother refused."

The clockwork of life was indeed Tamale Mirundi. He lived it as it ticked his heart. But while he could live it, death is different, it stepped in the way of Mirundi - permanently.