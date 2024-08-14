Kenya: Building for Future Success - Police Set Up Academy to Nurture Talents

Nairobi — FKF Premier League club Kenya Police FC have launched an academy that will be a constant supply line of talents for the senior team.

The Kenya Police Academy will consist of Under 9, Under 12, Under 13, and Under 15 teams as well as an Under 17 side, which will be managed in partnership with Upperhill Hill School and Olympic Girls Secondary School.

Speaking during the inaugural edition of the Police FC Day on Saturday, the club's patron, Principal Secretary Ministry of Interior and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, said the long term vision is to turn the FKF Cup champions into a robust team.

"We are signing agreements with a number of youthful teams...those at the level of the academies and high schools...so that we have a robust pipeline that will ensure that football is conducted or done in a sustainable manner," Omollo said.

Speaking at the same time, the club's Executive Chairman Nyale Munga said the talent academy is just but part of the strategies put in place to transform Kenya Police and their women's counterparts into the biggest and most successful across the continent.

Munga revealed plans for a rigorous fan recruitment process across and beyond the country.

"A journey of a 1000km begins with the first step. In this regard, we shall forthwith embark on a 60-day fan recruitment drive that targets police officers and civilians from local and international spheres," he said.

Also lined up is a review of the club's constitution after which elections will be held.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"A review of the club's constitution will also be undertaken to address any existing gaps. The anticipated reforms shall culminate in elections to be held on or about December 2024," the chair said.

The law enforcers have roped in nine players ahead of the new season including Ugandan Talisman Alfred Leku (Kiyovu Sports Rwanda), Senegalese El Hadji Abdou Karim, Eric Zakayo and Daniel Sakari (Tusker FC), Jaffari Owiti (AFC Leopards), Jackson Macharia, Brian Musa, Geoffrey Onyango and Samuel Njau.

They won last season's FKF Cup after beating Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on post-match penalties.

They play Ethiopia's Coffee FC in the first leg of their Confederations Cup first round match on Sunday.

Their sister club, Kenya Police Bullets, will be competing in the Cecafa Champions League qualifiers in Addis Ababa over the weekend, having won the Women's Premier League on their maiden appearance.

Coach Beldine Odemba has snapped up Junior Starlets skipper and defender Elizabeth Ochaka, Midfielder Jane Hato, goalkeeper Annedy Kundu, Christine Nafula, Norah Ann, Bertha Omita, and Emily Moranga.