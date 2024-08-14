Uganda: Ministry of Health Explores Healthcare Collaboration With Kibuli Muslim Hospital

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine led a technical team from the ministry on a comprehensive tour of Kibuli Muslim Hospital. The visit, which took place yesterday, aimed to explore potential collaborations between the Ministry of Health and the Kibuli Muslim community.

During the tour, Dr. Atwine and her team were given an in-depth look at the hospital's capabilities and services, highlighting its role in providing essential healthcare to the community.

The delegation also met with the Supreme Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Mahammed Galabuzi, at the Kibuli Muslim Headquarters to discuss the possibilities of partnership.

The discussions centered around leveraging collective resources and expertise to enhance healthcare delivery across the country. Dr. Atwine emphasized the importance of such collaborations in improving access to quality healthcare services, particularly in underserved areas.

The meeting and tour mark a crucial step towards strengthening ties between the government and religious institutions, with the ultimate goal of improving healthcare outcomes for all Ugandans.

"By leveraging Muslim channels, we can reach a broad audience with essential health messages on malaria, HIV, TB, and hepatitis," noted Dr. Atwine.

The Ministry of Health remains committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that healthcare services are accessible, affordable, and of high quality.