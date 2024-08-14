Uganda: Can Content Creation Be the Answer to Uganda's Unemployment Crisis?

The digital age is opening up new opportunities, especially in content creation. With over 27 million internet users expected by the end of the year, young creators have more avenues than ever to turn their passions into thriving careers. Whether that is through social media, blogging, or making videos, content creation is becoming a legitimate and potentially highly lucrative career.

Uganda's youth aren't just the future -- they are the pulse of the nation TODAY. With about 78% of the population being young people, that's a huge pool of energy, creativity, and potential ready to be tapped. As of 2024, about 18 million Ugandans are aged 15 to 30. But here's the kicker - despite their qualifications, 13.3% of them are unemployed, and it's often the most educated who struggle the most to find work.

I believe, however, that not all is gloom and doom. The digital age is opening up new opportunities, especially in content creation. With over 27 million internet users expected by the end of the year, young creators have more avenues than ever to turn their passions into thriving careers. Whether that is through social media, blogging, or making videos, content creation is becoming a legitimate and potentially highly lucrative career.

The time has come for content creation to be considered much more than a fun side gig -- it can now genuinely be a real money-maker. Uganda's young creatives have a huge opportunity to turn their passions -- from writing, photography, video production, to music -- into solid careers. The advertising market in Uganda is also set to hit $200 million this year, with digital marketing taking an increasingly bigger slice of the advertiser's pie. This means there is a growing demand for fresh, engaging content that can grab the attention of both local and global audiences.

Globally, about 69% of marketers are planning to invest big in influencer marketing, a space where young content creators often shine. With the right guidance and resources, Ugandan youth can jump on this trend, boosting their skills and financial independence. Platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram are seeing more Ugandans joining the fray, which means more chances to make money through ads, sponsorships, and affiliate marketing.

However, while content creation is a bright spot, the broader issue of youth unemployment can't be ignored. Every year, over 1.5 million young people enter Uganda's job market, but that's a market creating only about 400,000 jobs in the same period. That over time leaves millions of educated youth in a tough spot, struggling to find direction.

It is commendable that the Government is seemingly awake to this challenge, launching initiatives like the Youth Livelihood Program to provide capital and training. But let's be honest -- many of these programs have fallen short due to poor implementation and lack of the necessary support!

Ignoring this problem isn't an option. A large, educated, but unemployed youth population is a ticking time bomb that could lead to increased crime, social unrest, and a deep sense of disenfranchisement. The longer it takes to address this issue, the more it continues to threaten our motherland's stability and economic future.

So, what's the way forward? The Ugandan government and other stakeholders need to take a proactive approach. This means forming partnerships with tech companies, educational institutions, and non-profits to equip young people with the skills they need -- and I am not limiting this to just content creation, but also in entrepreneurship and digital literacy. Providing access to grants and funding could help young creatives turn their ideas into thriving businesses.

More to this, Government should invest in digital hubs and incubators where young people can experiment and thrive in the digital space. This way, Uganda can cultivate a generation of skilled content creators who can compete on both the local and global stages.

From my extensive experience working with many of them, Uganda's youth are eager, talented, and ready to make their mark through content creation and entrepreneurship. But without intentional collaboration between Government and these young trailblazers, many of these opportunities will go untapped. Tackling the youth unemployment crisis isn't just about boosting the economy -- it's very much also about fulfilling a moral obligation to a generation brimming with hope and talent. With the right strategy, resources, and genuine engagement, Uganda can turn this challenge into a vibrant ecosystem of content creators, driving the nation toward a more prosperous future.

Kin Kariisa is the Next Media Group CEO